Heavy Rain Likely Friday

Rounds of showers and storms will move through the QCA Friday. This first round will move through around sunrise and continue into the mid morning. The second wave will arrive with the cold front Friday evening. These two waves will drop 1"-2" of rainfall over our water logged area. This will add to the already over 6" of rain this month. So far this has been the 13th wettest September and 2019 currently ranks as the 8th wettest on record.