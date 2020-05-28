Heavy Rain Likely In Portions Of The Viewing Area Today

A slow moving front combined with copious amounts of moisture will lead to heavy rain in the KWQC viewing area today. Right now the Weather Prediction Center gives it about a 10%-20% change that flash flood guidelines are met or exceeded over much of our area. For many locations that is 1.5" of rain in one hour. So as you can imagine, we are in for some deluges today. This also means, strong storms aren't likely as we have too much moisture. So we will likely have heavy rain with little thunder.

As of this morning the most favorable set up for flash flooding appears to be just west and northwest of the Quad Cities.