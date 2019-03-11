Heavy Rain Likely This Week

A strong storm system will bring heavy rainfall and warm temps to our area from late Tuesday through late Thursday.

Flooding is already an on going concern for our area so any rain will exacerbate the situation this week. Rain will start up Tuesday evening during the commute and continue into Wednesday morning. There should be a break Wednesday afternoon before a lighter round of rainfall arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. After all is said and done we could see another inch of rain. This combined with highs close to 60° melting a lot of snow, will certainly lead to rising rivers this week. This will all need to be watched closely.

Long range forecasts call for below normal precipitation the rest of the month and below normal temperatures which should slow the snow melt to our north hopefully allowing rivers to slowly recede in the upcoming weeks.