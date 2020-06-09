Heavy Rain Lining Up Just West Of QC & Strong Winds To The East

The heaviest bands of rain from the Tropical Depression Cristobal will end up just to the west of the QC metro. 1"-3" will be the general rainfall amounts in these areas with flash flooding possible. Areas from the QC to the east will see rain today, but likely less than one inch.

Winds will be a problem for areas east of the QC, specifically areas from Galesburg into Princeton IL. These areas will see gusts close to 45 mph this afternoon and evening as the area of low pressure passes through the region.