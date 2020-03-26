Davenport Showers and storms will move through the area from Friday afternoon into Saturday. This will likely lead to another inch or more of rain over the entire area, leading to area river rises. Some rivers will already be above flood stage so we could see some quick rises. This looks to be a long term watch on rivers as snow melt is making it's way down to our area now. The one silver lining is that we will be in the 60s on Saturday.
Heavy Rain Possible Friday Into Saturday
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Thu 3:50 AM, Mar 26, 2020