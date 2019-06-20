Heavy Rain Potential Friday Night Into Saturday

A stormy weather pattern is setting up over the midwest in the next five days. We will have chances for severe weather, but the biggest problem will be heavy rain. We picked up over an inch of rain yesterday in the Quad Cities. This has saturated the ground so any new rain will be tough to handle. Thankfully rivers are way down now, so I don't expect major flooding.

The best chance for rain will be Friday night. These storms could produce 1"-2" of rain and also some strong winds. These storms will also dictate where storms develop Saturday night. There is the potential for some local areas to pick up 4" of rain this weekend.