Heavy Rain Potential This Weekend

Our weather pattern will be active this weekend as a cold front strolls into the midwest. This will help draw moisture in from the south and also the moisture form the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda. This means showers and storms are likely this weekend with the heaviest rain south of I-80 on Sunday morning. Unfortunately we have weekend events like Renaissance Fest and The Quad Cities Marathon. While it won't be a complete wash this weekend Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days this weekend.