Heavy Rain This Weekend

Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda will be drawn northward into our area this weekend. The first wave of rain looks to arrive Saturday afternoon followed by a lull Saturday evening. Saturday will be the drier of the two days, but still looks to be soggy. Heavy rain will set up by Sunday morning and continue off and on through late Sunday night. After all is said and done 1"-3"+ is likely from the QC to the south. This will help our moderate drought, but it will be too much of a good thing leading to flash flooding at times this weekend.