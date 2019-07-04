Heavy police presence following crash in Bettendorf

UPDATE 7/5 12:10 a.m.: There was a heavy police presence on Grant Street in Bettendorf following a crash.

Witnesses tell TV6 a driver was involved in an accident after traveling in the wrong direction down the one-way road.

The driver also struck a pole, which could be seen resting on the hood of the car.

Officers with Bettendorf Police, Iowa State Police, and the Scott County Sheriff's Office were on scene.

Bettendorf Fire Department also responded to the scene.

At this time, there is no information on whether injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 for updates as we learn more.

ORIGINAL: There is a heavy police presence on Grant Street in Bettendorf.

Multiple police cars were seen in the area around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Information is limited at this time. This is a developing story. Once we learn more we will provide updates.

