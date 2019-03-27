Ascentra Credit Union closed after morning robbery in Moline

The Ascentra Credit Union in Moline is closed for the rest of the day due to a robbery that occurred on Wednesday.

Officials with the credit union said in a release just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday that the branch located at 3005 7th Street was robbed.

"The situation was effectively handled and everyone is safe," it said in the release. "The incident is under investigation and more information will be forthcoming from local authorities."

Officials say the credit union will be closed for the rest of the day and will reopen on Thursday, March 28. Members are asked to use other locations in the Quad Cities during this time.

Following the robbery at the credit union, a police chase pursued through multiple cities in the Quad Cities area.

A heavy police presence remains on the I-280 bridge at Rockingham Road.

TV6 viewers reached out to TV6 to say police were chasing a vehicle throughout parts of Davenport and Rock Island.

Information is limited at this time, but we will update this story as more information becomes available.