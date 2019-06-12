Heavy police presence in Davenport leads to road closure

Several parts of Grand Ave. in Davenport are shut down due to a large police presence.

TV6 has a crew on scene at E. 10th and Grand. Our crew tells us the road is blocked from E. 10th all the way past Riverview Place.

They tells us there were shots fired and that they saw shell casings on the road. Crime scene investigators could be seen putting crime markers on the street. Our crew also saw officers with rifles and a K9, as well as a SWAT officer arriving.

