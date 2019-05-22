Man taken to hospital for gunshot wound; draws heavy police presence in Rock Island

Multiple police responded to 15th Avenue in Rock Island Thursday morning. Officials had the area between 14th & 15th Avenue at 45th Street blocked off.

Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen briefed media Thursday morning saying they were issuing a traffic stop as part of an ongoing investigation with the Davenport Police Department.

Multiple people, including children, were in the stopped vehicle at 45th Street between 14th and 15th Avenues. According to officials once they approached the vehicle they found a man in the back of the SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief VenHuizen says it appears the gunshot was self-inflicted. The man, described in his mid 20's, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they did recover a gun from the scene.

Officials say tactical teams were called to search a nearby home that was related to one of the occupants in the SUV. Officials say they secured the home and no one was found inside the home.

While information is still developing, officials do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.