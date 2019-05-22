UPDATE: Man dies from gunshot wound; draws heavy police presence in Rock Island

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m. The Rock Island County Coroner confirms to TV6 that Micha Bates has died from his injuries.

TV6 is at the scene and reports there is a heavy police presence and a portion of the area that is blocked off with caution tape in Rock Island, Illinois.

UPDATE:4:45 p.m.

Rock Island police have identified the man who appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a shots-fired incident Wednesday morning.

Police say they were assisting Davenport police in attempting to locate Micha L. Bates. Officers were conducting surveillance of a house in the 4500 block of 15th Avenue where Bates was reported to be hiding. At approximately 8:38 a.m., surveillance units observed several people leave the home and get into a black, GMC Yukon. As the vehicle left down the alley police made a traffic stop, blocking the vehicle. The vehicle initially started backing away but stopped, with officers ordering the occupants to exit the vehicle. While giving orders, police heard a single gunshot from within the vehicle. Officers located Bates in the rear passenger compartment suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A weapon was recovered from Bates.

Bates was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The other people in the vehicle, which included both adults and children, were taken to the police department and later released.

Earlier this week, the Iowa Department of Corrections reported a Micah Lee Bates, Jr. was wanted for failing to return to the work release center in Davenport. He was transferred to the work release facility on March 13 on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Scott County.

UPDATE 5/22: The Davenport Police Department has released more information following a heavy police presence in Rock Island on Wednesday morning.

Davenport detectives were following up on a shooting in the area of 7th St. and Myrtle St. Tuesday night and a shooting in the Goose Creek area Wednesday morning and the investigation led to Rock Island.

WIth the help of the Rock Island Police Department, Moline Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, they conducted a traffic stop in the area of 4500 15th Ave. on a vehicle they believed to be involved in the shooting on 7th St. Tuesday night.

When they approached the vehicle, police say they heard a gunshot. They then found the occupant of the vehicle had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The occupant was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

There is no update on the suspect's condition at this time, but police say the injury is considered life-threatening.

These investigations are ongoing. Police say the 7th and Myrtle shooting is connected with this incident, but they are still trying to determine if the Goose Creek shooting is connected.

Police say there is no concern for public safety right now.

ORIGINAL: Multiple police responded to 15th Avenue in Rock Island Wednesday morning. Officials had the area between 14th & 15th Avenue at 45th Street blocked off.

Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen briefed media Wednesday morning saying they were issuing a traffic stop as part of an ongoing investigation with the Davenport Police Department.

Multiple people, including children, were in the stopped vehicle at 45th Street between 14th and 15th Avenues. According to officials once they approached the vehicle they found a man in the back of the SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief VenHuizen says it appears the gunshot was self-inflicted. The man, described in his mid 20's, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they did recover a gun from the scene.

Officials say tactical teams were called to search a nearby home that was related to one of the occupants in the SUV. Officials say they secured the home and no one was found inside the home.

While information is still developing, officials do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.