Heavy police presence in Whiteside County closes part of Highway 84

Highway 84 is closed between Fulton and Thomson due to a search warrant being executed as part of what is being called the "largest operation in Whiteside County history."

The Whiteside County Sheriff tells TV6 that multiple agencies are assisting in what we're told is a federal case-related search warrant.

Information is very limited at this time and TV6 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

TV6 was told several agencies including Illinois State Police, Whiteside County, Carroll County and more are assisting.