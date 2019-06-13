Portion of West Kimberly and Fairmount blocked due to crash

There is a heavy police and emergency official response on the west end of Davenport.

A heavy police presence has a portion of Davenport blocked off due to reports of a crash. We're hearing Fairmount and Kimberly is blocked off at this time.

TV6 has a crew headed to the scene and is hoping to gather more information as quickly as possible. We're hearing reports of an accident that is causing traffic delays near the area.

A viewer reached out to TV6 and said that they could see multiple ambulance, firetrucks and officers heading towards the area of Walmart on the west side of town.

Another viewer tells TV6 that Kimberly from Hillandale to Fairmount and Fairmount from Kimberly to Hickory Grove is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.