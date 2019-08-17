Heavy rain & strong storms possible late Saturday night.

Showers & storms will develop late tonight into Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible in spots. A few of these storms could be strong to severe producing damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado or two.

A weak disturbance will move through the area Saturday evening bringing a few isolated to scattered storms, especially North of I-80.

A second, stronger disturbance will arrive in the QCA after Midnight bringing widespread showers & storms to the area through early, Sunday morning.

We are monitoring an Elevated risk for some Flash Flood issues with any stronger storms that may train over a few areas. The threat for heavy rain & severe weather should come to an end by late morning, with mostly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon.

The actual cold front will move through the QCA Sunday evening & Sunday night, and could spark a few isolated storms then.

We dry things out for the new week, but the heat & humidity returns for Monday & Tuesday.