Heavy rain leads to flash flooding across our region

Many of us are waking up Tuesday morning and surveying our basements for water damage. Flash flooding Monday night hit both homeowners and drivers hard. As the number one weather-related killer, flash flooding creates very dangerous situations both quickly and unexpectedly.

We had a lot of viewer video coming in Monday night and some is illustrating exactly what not to do in these situations. While some of these cars out there were caught in the unexpected and minor flooding in the roadways, others were caught taking some pretty big risks. As you can see in the viewer video, the water is nearly swallowing these cars. Fortunately, these cars weren't swept away by the moving waters, but often times, that does happen in these kinds of situations. The other thing to notice in this video is just how high that water is on the steps and walkway and the current from those cars creating full-fledged waves.

With flash flooding, the heavy rain builds up quickly leading to ponding in the roadways and drivers are caught in these flooded areas. Once the roadways are covered in water, it's impossible to know exactly how deep it is, which is why it's always best to wait it out. We’ve heard it a million times, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” As far as we know, those folks driving through the water made it out okay but this serves as a reminder, water can stall your car and it only takes a few inches to be able to float a car, which can be dangerous- and deadly.

Many were inconvenienced by the rain but some seized the moment! Jennifer Ziegler decided to get active, pulling out her kayak. She tells us she was able to dodge a near run-in with traffic and she got a pretty good work out from it, “I didn't realize how deep it was, or how fast it was going so I was going down the road and I tried to back paddle to go back up the road but it totally took me. I just wanted to go for it, you only live once!” We are hoping the others in her same neighborhood were able to keep safe and avoid any kind of flooding-related damage.

