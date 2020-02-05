Heidi Huiskamp Collins, James Von Maur named ATHENA + Male Champion of Change winners

Heidi Huiskamp Collins and James Von Maur were honored at the annual ATHENA + Male Champion of Change Awards Luncheon on Wednesday in Bettendorf.

They were both named the 2020 winners of the ATHENA + Male Champion of Change Awards, respectively.

You can read the full announcement below from Women Lead Change officials.

"Heidi Huiskamp Collins is the founder and CEO of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. She is the President of the Bettendorf Business Network and serves on the boards of the Amy Helpenstell Foundation, The UnityPoint Trinity Health Foundation, Lead(h)er, The Martin Luther King Center, and the Rock Island/Milan 1st Day Fund. Heidi has also been mentoring girls through Big Brothers Big Sisters for the last 20 years. She is on the leadership team to establish the first chapter of NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners) in the Quad-Cities and is serving as the Vice-President of Advocacy. Heidi receives the ATHENA Leadership Award to honor her excellence, creativity and initiative throughout her career, her valuable dedication to contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community and for actively assisting women in realizing their full leadership potential.

James von Maur is the President & CEO of Von Maur, Inc. & Dry Goods, LLC. In this role, von Maur has consistently demonstrated his commitment to developing women leaders by supporting the Von Maur Executive Training program which prepares individuals for future leadership roles within the company. In the last 10 years, over 90% of the individuals placed in this program were women, and many of these women who completed the program are now in leadership roles. At Von Maur, over 60% of senior managers and 84% of executives are women. He also supports organizations such as Dress for Success through donations. James is honored with the Male Champion of Change Award for his work toward building a gender-equal community and for his willingness to step up, work together, listen, learn and lead with action.

The mission of ATHENA International is to support, develop and honor women leaders, to inspire women to achieve their full potential, and to create a balance in leadership worldwide."