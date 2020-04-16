Help TV6 say thank you to local nurses

Quad Cities area nurses are on the front line of the of the COVID-19 pandemic everyday when they go to work. Their job is dangerous and often times they have to make sacrifices to keep themselves and their family safe.

Help TV6 Cares celebrate our local nurses on the front lines. (KWQC)

May 6 through May 12, 2020 is National Nurses Week and TV6 Cares would like to recognize these local heroes. That's why we're asking you to tell us about a friend or a family member who's a nurse that you'd like us to recognize.

Email us at ThankYou@kwqc.com or submit a video to our app or website telling the Quad Cities Area why they should be celebrated.

Thanks for helping us honor these heroes. Stay safe!