Help needed in finding Macomb man.

MACOMB, Il (KWQC) - The Macomb Police Department is requesting help locating 73 year old John Schauble from Macomb, Illinois.
He has been missing since Sunday, November 25th and suffers from health related issues.
It is believed he was traveling towards Macomb from Canton during the Blizzard on Sunday.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts please contact the Macomb Police Department at 309-833-4505.
