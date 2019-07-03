Henderson County, Ill. shelter reports outbreak of FIV in cat colony, virus similar to human HIV

A Stronghurst, Il. cat has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), a virus similar to Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

In a Facebook post, the Henderson County Humane Society's Almost Home Shelter said the virus was discovered in a cat living in a colony with the virus while working to get a colony under control.

“One of the friendly colony guys, Tom, was very sick,” the shelter wrote in the post. “We bumped him up on our waiting list and intended to take him into the shelter to get well and then find him a fabulous family. Upon vetting, the first thing we do is sedate and draw blood for FIV and FeLV testing. Tom tested positive for FIV and since he was ill, this disease was getting the best of him. With heavy hearts, it was decided the kindest thing to do was to let him go.”

The shelter said a second cat has also tested positive for FIV and said the situation “is likely epidemic”.

There are many other cats in the colony, the shelter said and it is encouraging anyone who lives Northwest of the Stronghurst business section to keep their cats indoors and have them tested.

The Henderson County Human Society’s Almost Home Shelter says FIV is spread by blood and intercourse. Immunization is recommended for all cats, but the shelter said its effectiveness is disputed.

FIV can not be spread to humans.



