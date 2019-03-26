UPDATE: Henderson County Sheriff's office says missing teen has been found

UPDATE 3/26 10:25 a.m.: The Henderson County Sheriff's office says 16-year-old Payton E. Watson has been found alive and well.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation.

ORIGINAL: The Henderson County Sheriff's office is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Payton E. Watson was reported missing on Sunday, March 24 at 10:00 p.m. She is described as being 5'4" and 120 lbs with blond hair and brown eyes. It is not known what clothing she was wearing.

Police say the last location ping on Watson's cell phone was in the Monmouth, Ill. area.

Anyone with information on Watson's whereabouts is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 309-867-4291, Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 309-867-6202, your local law enforcement or 911.