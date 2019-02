The Bureau County Emergency Management Agency is reporting a breach in the bank of the Hennepin Canal near Tiskilwa, Illinois.

The break is near Lock 6 East of Tiskilwa. Video released by the Bureau Co. EMA shows water rushing out the side of the canal.

Officials say currently, no homes or businesses are threatened. The only damage is the Hennepin Canal itself and a bridge south of the breach.

High water is suspected as a factor in the breach.