Henry & Stark County Health Depts. announce new COVID-19 cases

HENRY COUNTY, Ill., STARK COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry and Stark County Health Depts. announced a cumulative total of 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and one case in Stark County on Sunday.
Henry County Health Depts. officials are working to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.
With expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of illinois please visit the Illinois Dept. Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage here.