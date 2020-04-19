Henry & Stark County Health Depts. announce new COVID-19 cases

Sunday afternoon Henry County and Stark County Health Departments announced additional COVID-19 cases.

Officials said there were 'multiple' new cases in Henry County.

According to the press release, the departments said there are "a cumulative total of 36 confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Henry County and 1 confirmed case in Stark County."

Health officials said they are working to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases.

The health departments said federal privacy restrictions prohibit them from releasing further information regarding the investigations.