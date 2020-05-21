Henry Co. Coroner: Man's cause of death at Atkinson landfill is considered a homicide

A death investigation is underway in Atkinson after a man was found dead at a landfill.

Officials with the Henry County Coroner's office announced Thursday that the manner of death at this time is considered to be a homicide.

Following Thursday's autopsy, officials with the coroner's office say preliminary information indicates the victim is an African-American man.

Further investigation is pending along with toxicology and notification to next of kin. Officials say the man is not from this area.

The Henry-Mercer County Investigative Task Force and the Illinois State Police are investigating.

DISCLAIMER: TV6 previously reported that the victim was described as a white man following a release from the Illinois State Police.

Following Thursday's release from the Henry County Coroner's Office, TV6 reached out for clarification on the discrepancy of his race, along with how they think the victim had died.

The coroner's office released the following statement to TV6:

"Due to the condition of the body. This is an ongoing investigation so it may be a little bit before cause is released. Name will be released after next of kin is notified."