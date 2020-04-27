Henry Co. Sheriff's Office receiving reports of car burglaries in Illinois

Residents in Henry County, Illinois are being asked to lock up their vehicles and property by law enforcement.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook Monday that they had received "several" complaints of vehicles and out-buildings being burglarized.

"It is recommended to secure your property by locking doors as well as removing valuables from vehicles left unattended," officials said in the post. "Do what you can to safeguard your property."

If you notice anything suspicious, you can call the sheriff's office at (309) 937-3911.