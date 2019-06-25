Henry County, Iowa health office audit finds misappropriation of thousands of dollars

An audit of the Henry County Environmental Health Office in Iowa found hundreds of thousands of dollars may have been misappropriated.

State auditor Robb Sand says the county asked for the special investigation for reimbursements made by the former environmental specialist during the years 2010 through January 2018.

The audit identified $218,000 worth of improper disbursements, as well as under-deposited collections and unsupported disbursements. The county Board of Health ended the contract of the environmental specialist last year.

The auditor recommended better internal controls.