Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing in Mount Pleasant

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night.

Deputies were notified around 9:45 p.m. that there was a person at the Henry County Health Center that was involved in an altercation involving a stabbing in the 2300 block of Graham Avenue in rural Mount Pleasant.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time. No other information, including a condition of the injured person, was released Friday.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 319-385-2712 or via the text-a-tip line at 319-931-3667.

