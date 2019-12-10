Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa warns against scam call

Officials are issuing a warning about a scam where the caller claims to work with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa.

Officialls say on Dec. 6, the sheriff's office received a report of a scam call they had received the day before. That person said he had received a phone call, and the caller claimed to work with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The caller told the person he had an outstanding traffic citation he had not paid off and that he would need to provide account numbers to his bank in order to pay it off, or else he would be arrested right away.

Officials are reminding people not to give out any type of personal information over the phone under any circumstances: social security numbers, birthdates, credit card information, bank account information, etc.

