Henry County officials pull man from corn bin

A man has been rescued after getting stuck in a corn bin in Henry County, Iowa.

Officials say right before 9 a.m.they were called to the 2600 grid of 120th Street for a report of a man who was stuck in a corn bin.

Winfield Fire Rescue was able to remove the man from the corn and he was able to climb out of the bin with minor assistance.

No injuries were reported.

Responding to the call were Winfield Fire Rescue, Henry County Sheriff's Office and Henry County Ambulance Service. As a precaution Mt. Pleasant Fire Rescue was requested to respond with their aerial tower and Med Force helicopter was requested.