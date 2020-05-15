Henry County reports partial 911 outage affecting phone company in Annawan area

Henry County officials are reporting a partial 911 outage in the Annawan area.

Officials say some residents may be unable to dial 911 or any phone number, including the Henry County Sheriff's Office non-emergency numbers. This is due to an undetermined outage for Geneseo Phone Company.

"Other carriers may not be able to reach Henry County Sheriff’s at 309-937-3911 due to the outage affecting Geneseo Phone Company Customers," officials said in a release. "Geneseo Phone Company is trying to track and repair the issue, but they do not have an eta for service to be repaired."

Officials ask those who live in the affected area to call 911 from a cell phone if they need police, fire or an ambulance.

Emergency and Non-emergency complaints may be directed to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 309-714-9039 until the non-emergency line (309-937-3911) is repaired.