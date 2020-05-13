Henry, Stark counties now releasing coronavirus recovery data

Sixteen of the 62 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Henry County have recovered, according to new data released by the Henry and Stark County Health Department.

On Wednesday, health officials said 31 symptomatic residents are recovering at home while two residents are hospitalized.

Five people are asymptomatic. Symptom status is unknown in eight cases, according to the health department.

Stark County has reported one confirmed case as of Wednesday. That person has recovered, according to the health department.

Wednesday was the first time officials from the health department have released recovery data. The health department will now release recovery information every week.

“We are releasing this information now that we have numbers sufficient to protect patient confidentiality, and an arc of time has passed which gives the data some factual perspective,” said Duane Stevens, public health administrator of the Henry and Stark County Health Department.

He added, “For those who may have questions on individuals with ‘unknown symptom status,’ we offer the following clarification: Individuals are not required to report their recovery status, answer our follow-up calls, or divulge their recovery. Our staff, however, continues to check-up on unknown status individuals.”