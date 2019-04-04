Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum to host Rosetta Stone Exhibit

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, Iowa is getting ready to open a temporary exhibit called: Written In Stone: The Rosetta Stone Exhibit. The exhibit opens on April 13th and will be open until October 27th, 2019.

After 2000 years, an ancient, forgotten language comes to life again. The exhibit will feature an exact replica made from a cast of the original Rosetta Stone, which resides at the British Museum.

The Rosetta Stone Exhibit explores ancient civilizations that arose in the region we now refer to as the Middle East. Numerous examples of sculpture, writing, pottery, jewelry, and ordinary household items reflect how each ancient empire mined and forged metals for their own purposes.

These rare original relics have survived from the very dawning of civilization. From ancient Sumer to the Holy Land, the eternally compelling mystery of the sudden appearance and rapid progression of urban life is traced through pottery, cylinder seals, cuneiform tablets, bronze and marble sculpture, currency, and weaponry from its distant origins in early Mesopotamia to Canaan, Egypt, Phoenicia, Greece, Palestine, Israel, and Rome. Recovered from the same period and region as the treasures of the Baghdad Museum, this breathtaking timeline of authentic artifacts includes some of the oldest idols and sacred representations of deities ever found. This magnificent collection not only features a rare cast of the famous Rosetta Stone, but also a replica of the mysterious Phaestos Disc.

The Hoovers traveled throughout Egypt and the Middle East region and always harbored an interest in archaeology. The exhibit will also include displays about Herbert and Lou's work of translating De Re Metallica, the first book on mining based on field research and observation, and treasures that they collected while traveling through Egypt, including pieces from Lou’s jewelry collection.

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum is one of thirteen museums that are a part of the National Archives and Records Administration. The Hoover Museum tells the life and times of Herbert Hoover, the 31st president of the United States and is located within the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site, a 187-acre park administered by the National Park Service. The Museum is open daily and there is an admission fee to tour the galleries. Located just off Interstate 80 at Exit 254, 10 miles east of Iowa City.

