Here's where your property taxes are going in Rock Island County

Rock Island County is raising property taxes next year by 8.9 percent.

At Tuesday night's meeting, the board explained this tax hike would amount to around $24 extra a year if you had a $100,000 home. Last year, Rock Island property taxes amounted to a little over $260 million.

Many residents are upset about this, so on Wednesday, TV6 asked the county how exactly property tax is used.

Shools receive over half or 56 percent of the money, amounting to nearly $147 million.

Cities and villages comes in second at a little over 15 percent, totaling over $40 million.

The county itself receives nearly 13 percent of that, just over $33 million. That 13 percent is used to fund the justice center, court house, jail, Hope Creek nursing facility and several others.

Some of those, like the court house and jail, were inherited from the cities within the county. The county is mandated to fund those.

The county is selling the nursing home. The treasurer and a board member tell TV6 once it's sold, they still have to pay its bills.

The board also says because of inflation, they had to raise the property tax levy. TV6 will continue to dig into the property tax issue in Rock Island County and will update you on air and online.