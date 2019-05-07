Hero On-board: School bus driver credited for keeping kids safe during bus malfunction

An Illinois school bus driver is being credited with a “miracle” after keeping a bus full of students safe last week.

According to a Facebook post from Illinois State Police, the driver from the Sesser Valier High School maneuvered the bus full of kids and chaperones after the bus lost power.

“No power, no power steering, no electrical, no brakes, nothing,” the post said. “You instinctively maneuvered the bus full of kids and their chaperones to the right shoulder the best you could. You applied your emergency brake. You didn’t panic.”

The Illinois State Police post said the driver was able to get the bus to stop at the bottom of a hill and was able to put up emergency triangles. ISP says a trooper responded to the scene and waited with the bus until a replacement bus could arrive. ISP said it was a miracle the bus was not hit.

As the bus entered the shoulder, still without any power steering or brakes, you were able to safely allow it to roll to a stop once it was downhill from the overpass. Simply amazing that you didn’t lose control. Simply amazing that you didn’t crash. Simply amazing that no one came up behind you at a high rate of speed or crashed into the back of the bus. Especially since you were on the back side of the overpass. Amazing.

“Waiting for the replacement bus headed your way must have been scary,” ISP wrote. “It’s remarkable that driver’s moved over and slowed down as they passed your location. It must have appeared to some that the Trooper had pulled you over.”

A bus from Villa Grove Schools provided transportation to those on the broken down bus. They stopped for ice cream on their way back to Sesser-Valier.

The post only identified the bus driver as Judy.

