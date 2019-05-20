Hero coach vows to help solve gun violence after tackling would-be school shooter in Oregon

A high school coach and security guard in Oregon is being hailed as a hero for disarming an 18-year-old student who walked onto campus with a shotgun, before any shots could be fired.

Keanon Lowe, a security guard and coach at Parkrose High School in Portland, Ore., forced a gun-wielding student to the ground and wrestled away his weapon. (Source: goducks.com/KOIN/CNN)

Keanon Lowe, a former star wide receiver for the University of Oregon, described to “Good Morning America” what was one of the important tackles of his life.

"I feel like I was put in that room, in that very moment for a reason: to protect those kids,” Lowe said.

Just before noon Friday, a Parkrose High School student, identified by police as 18-year-old Angel Granados Dias, made his way to a classroom with a loaded shotgun.

Witnesses say Lowe, who acts as security guard and coach at the school, sprang into action, forcing the gun-wielding student to the ground and wrestling away his weapon.

"I end up getting the gun from him, getting the gun with my right hand and holding him off with my left hand and calling for a teacher to come grab the gun from me,” Lowe said.

In the end, no shots were fired. Lowe says his actions allowed students to flee and police to arrive quickly and take control of the situation.

"He really cares about us, so I'm not surprised," student Caden Perry said. "He is a great guy and always makes us do our best, so I believe he was just doing what he had to do.”

In several tweets following the incident, Lowe vowed to “be a part of the solution to school gun violence.”

Dias is now in custody and facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm in a public building and reckless endangerment. Police have yet to establish a motive.

