Hero resource officer Mark Dallas to receive award for "National Officer of the Year"

A school resource officer who was hailed a hero after confronting an accused shooter at Dixon High School in 2018 is being recognized on a national level.

On Thursday, Officer Mark Dallas will receive the award for "National Officer of the Year" for his heroic actions on May 16, 2018. After confronting accused shooter Matthew Milby that day, Milby fired at him, and Dallas returned fire, ending the threat with no other students being hurt.

The award is being given through the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville, Florida. The plaque will be a replica of the one that is now permanently hung up on the "National Officer of the Year" honor wall at the facility in Florida.

Barry Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer with the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum stated, "The American Police Hall of Fame was established in 1960 and began a national awards program in 1972. Then in 1988, the Hall of Fame began recognizing one special officer from across the country to be known as its National Officer of the Year. This title provides that special officer with its highest award to a living officer. The selection process is long and never an easy one as many brave men and women put themselves in harm's way protecting their communities every day. Therefore, recipients of this prestigious award have come from all over the United States as there is never a shortage of worthy candidates, each performing above and beyond the call of duty without regard for their own personal safety."

The awards presentation is happening at Dixon City Hall on West 2nd St. at 11 a.m.