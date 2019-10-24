Heroin, meth, gun and more found in car in Mt. Pleasant; three charged

Three people have been arrested and are being charged after police found multiple pounds of drugs in a vehicle. This happened in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Police say on Wednesday, Oct. 23, just after 3 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on North Grand Avenue. A further investigation revealed three people in the car; Marco Rubio, Julia Robertson and Ismael Montez, all from Tucson, Arizona, were arrested and charged.

Police say they provided false information to police about their destination. They told police they were either headed to St. Louis or Chicago.

Police had a K-9 on the vehicle for drugs which resulted in a search of the vehicle.

According to officials, they found approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, one pound of suspected fentanyl, a handgun and marijuana.

The three were all arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail where they are held pending arraignment.

They are being charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, the Iowa State Patrol and the Henry County Sheriff's Office.