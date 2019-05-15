Hero's welcome for Korean War soldier from Sterling

A man missing in action since the Korean War finally returns home to Sterling, Illinois.

U.S. Army Corporal John G. Krebs was killed in a fierce battle on July 11, 1950.

On Friday, May 17, he will receive a hero's welcome as he's laid to rest next to his twin brother, Army Private First Class George J. Krebs. The brothers enlisted together and were killed in a battle with North Korean Forces near Chonui, South Korea.

His remains were returned on Wednesday. Services with full military honors begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.

According to a news release, community members are encouraged to line the streets when the funeral procession begins around 12:30 p.m.from Schilling Funeral home. A reception will take place after the service at American Legion Post 296 in Sterling.

Organizers say their mission is to remind the public of the 83,331 POW/MIA who have yet to return home.

