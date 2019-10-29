Hidden Haunts Part 1: Paranormal investigation at Wildcat Den State Park

Hidden Haunts Part 1: Wildcat Den State Park

In Part 1 of our Halloween Series, TV6's Jenna Jackson along with Rock Island Paranormal investigates Wildcat Den State Park.

It's an area rich in history.

Home to the historic 1848 Pine Creek Grist Mill and Pine Creek Mill. Benjamin Nye was the first white settler in Muscatine County. He built the Grist Mill and founded the nearby town of Montpellier, Iowa.

But he met a grisly death in what's now called Wildcat Den State Park. He was murdered by his son-in-law during a brutal fight.

For those who believe in the paranormal, they say an area with a lot of history and a violent past tend to have a lot of activity. Ariel, with Rock Island Paranormal, also says, "The way the water rushes down [at the mill] it actually creates a lot of energy for paranormal activity. The limestone itself is actually an energy conductor."

Within Wildcat Den State Park, TV6's Jenna Jackson and Rock Island Paranormal investigated the historic schoolhouse, cemetery where Nye is buried, and the trails.

The video above shows their investigation and the activity caught on camera. Is it paranormal? We'll let you decide.