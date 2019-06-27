Hidden Valley wants to team with Pop Tarts for a ranch dressing flavored pastry. Yes, you read that correctly.

In a world where anything can be a flavor of anything, Hidden Valley wants their ranch dressing to be the best Pop Tart you've ever eaten.

Yes, take a second and read that sentence again.

Hidden Valley wants to get together -- maybe as a joke, maybe actually -- with Pop Tarts to create a ranch dressing flavored breakfast pastry.

Luckily, Pop Tarts appears to have responded in the negative.

"lol no" sounds pretty definitive to us. We'll be over here nibbling away at a brown sugar cinnamon Pop Tart in relief.

