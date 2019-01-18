High five zone gets Durant student off to a good day

Friday is a good day in general and now it's even better in the Durant School District. They’re starting every Friday morning with something unique for the day.

Its 7:45 in the morning at Durant Elementary School and the students start to line up.

A dance party is just under way. The high school girls’ basketball team shows off their moves to the elementary kids. Each Friday morning, the dance party that starts outside makes its way inside where the fun continues.

Inside, a row of teachers and the girls’ basketball team waits for the kids ready to give out high fives to every child.

“It’s been a great way for our kids to start their day,” said Rebecca Stineman, K-12 Principal at Durant.

The high five zone is a tradition the school started at the beginning of the school year. It was inspired by first and second grade teacher Tonya Wiese. Wiese heard about the idea from a speaker that came to the school during a staff development day and it's taken off since then.

“Something so simple can start their day in a different direction,” said Wiese.

From high fives to positive messages, everyone is included.

“I think some kids probably struggle coming to school in the morning. For them to get their day started off with a high five zone and the kids cheering them on coming into school,” said Hannah Happ, Durant Basketball player. “I think that really boosts them into having a great day,”

“Like the energy that comes through, it just gets your day started in a good way,” said Wiese.

Each week it's a different group that helps with the high fives. Giving the students a chance to get to know others.

“Since I’ve never seen Kate’s basketball team, I’m happy to see them today (Friday) at the high five zone,” said Laicee Colwell, elementary student.

When they are done, they post the video on their Facebook page to pass the positive energy on.

“It's all of us working together to make it good for our kids and that's really what it's all about,” said Stineman.

That my friends is how the world becomes a better place.

“When I am having a bad day, my friends always want to give me a high five and it cheers me up,” said Bentley Ineichen, elementary student. “It makes me feel better about my day,”

The district’s goal is to keep the enthusiasm going and share it, too. So they're always looking for people in the community to take part in the high five zone.

