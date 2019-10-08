High pressure systems can bring some “low pressure” weather!

If the weather is fine, it could be because of High pressure in the earth’s atmosphere in or near your location. This makes the weather a BREEZE!!! The only exception is when it’s filled with the coldest of arctic air in the wintertime,,, but let’s not talk about that. Let’s focus on FALL! As a High pressure center closes in on you you’ll notice improving weather conditions. They are characterized by light winds, blue skies, and moderate temperatures. But, since all weather systems move, they bring changes as they peruse from one end of the country to the other. First of all, High pressure centers bring sinking air, which pushes down on the earth a bit harder hence the name “High pressure”. Also, the air circulates around the center in a clockwise direction as it exits the core. So, if you are in spot 1 you’ll notice winds with a northerly component bringing in cooler, drier air. This dry air is heavy and wedges under the air already in place, typically warmer, and plows it away on its eastward trek. As the air is starting to sink it will be tough to get enough air to rise and form clouds. In spot 2 the wind calms down considerably and with clear skies during the day the air can warm up nicely, and at night can cool off quite a bit. This is where you get temperate extremes on the weather map! In spot 3 you’re now considered to be on the backside of the High. This is still a fairly calm area and the longer you’re there the more things will start to warm up as the High proceeds to the east. In spot 4 you get winds that originate from southern latitudes. These will start to warm you up, notably, and as Gulf moisture can now be tapped you’d notice the humidity on the rise, as well. Add some heat with the southern winds and the sun and clouds can start freely forming. In Autumn, these highs typically come from Canada. These can provide beautiful weather with temps in the 70s and lows in the 40s with clear skies night and day. But, farther into the season they can bring colder air that’s been chilling out in Canada into the U.S. Add enough moisture and Fall can soon transition into snowy Winter!