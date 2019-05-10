High school adds K-9 resource officer to yearbook

An Arkansas high school is treating its canine cop as a bona fide staff member in the school’s latest yearbook.

Bryant High School took a formal photo of Mya, the K-9 police resource officer assigned to the school, and included her in the proper alphabetical order amongst teachers and other employees.

The Belgian Malinois, which joined the school last year, is clearly a source of pride for the Bryant Police Department, which on Thursday posted Mya’s yearbook page on Facebook.