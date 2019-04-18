High-school students at Fulton work to de-stigmatize mental health through B.L.I.N.D.

The Iowa Senate voted this week to create the first statewide children's mental health system by 2020. The bill would establish a board to oversee core mental health services for children up to 18 years old.

In Fulton, Illinois some students are taking the fight to stigmatize mental health into their own hands.

Building Lasting Impressions that Never die also known as B.L.I.N.D. is a student initiative led by local high-school juniors and seniors. Their goal is to destigmatize mental health, and spread the message that "it's ok to not be ok," and to reach out to others.

Sometimes the most crowded of places can still feel like the loneliest

"Our society has made depending on someone seem like you were weak, so standing alone seems strong, but in the end, it just takes a toll on your mental health and makes you feel even worse," says Senior and B.L.I.N.D. leader Zoey Klavemegea.

That's one of the reasons Teacher Jen Pepper brought B.L.I.N.D. to her school. "The whole idea of cliques in schools and stuff and that's kind of a painful thing to watch," says B.L.I.N.D. mentor Jen Pepper.

Jen Pepper says she first learned about the Building Lasting Impressions that Never Die from a colleague

"This teacher had come in and she said to me you gotta see this B.L.I.N.D. program that Rock Falls, Newman, Dixon, and now Morrison is in," says Pepper.

Seven years ago, B.L.I.N.D. was made up of about nine students, but now, "we have 22 kids this year, next year we'll have 24," says Pepper enthusiastically.

Each of these 22 students is an upperclassman. And they're paired with little brothers and sisters who are freshmen.

"Right now we have three freshmen per leader and we just kinda build our friendships throughout the year and just kind of feel more comfortable in high-school," says Zoey Klavemegea.

Ella Aldridge who is also a senior says she remembers walking into high school for the first time. "I was scared to be a freshman and my B.L.I.N.D. leader just like made it super easy ..so I just wanted to return the favor," says Aldridge.

Each leader goes through a three-day leadership training to give them the tools they need to help their peers. And if any B.L.I.N.D. leaders feels a red flag has been raised they are taught to approach their faculty mentor.

"It's the single most important organization we have at our school," says senior and B.L.I.N.D. leader Lauren Frick. What's overwhelming apparent is that joining B.L.I.N.D. isn't just about impact, students also feel it's "cool" and "fun."

Pepper says watching the number of students joining B.L.I.N.D. increase exponentially each year "makes me feel pretty darn good. I've been extremely proud of all these kids," she says filled with emotion.

Pepper says she believes communication is becoming a lost art.

"We get caught up a lot in our devices and things like that....and that communication is important when they're struggling down the line.

And the students say when they go off to reaching out to others, and knowing how to express themselves are skills they will carry with them throughout life," says Pepper.

The students say they have a symbol to make people feel that they're not alone. The group of students held up their thumb, pointer and pink finger: "it means you're not alone, and you're loved," says Ella Aldridge. Her fellow B.L.I.N.D. leaders all holding up "I love you" in sign language.