High school students learn about careers at John Deere

Tuesday was John Deere Career Information Day at Moline High School.

The entire sophomore class at Moline High spent the morning learning about jobs and the skills needed to work for the Moline agriculture and construction equipment manufacturer.

There were hands-on simulations, and dozens of Deere employees were there to answer questions. There were also representatives from local colleges and financial institutions to help.

For many of the students, events like these are critical for deciding on a career.

"Sometimes careers are a little glorified. The more questions they ask, I think the better their perspective is," Trista Sanders, the high school's principal, said.

Sophomores from the other seven western big 6 high schools were also invited to the career fair.