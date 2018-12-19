High-speed chase ends in crash with patrol car in Bettendorf

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash involving an unmarked squad car in Bettendorf Wednesday morning.

"It started with a traffic stop in Hampton, Illinois. The driver eluded the officers and drove the vehicle to Iowa when the driver caused a collision with one of the Bettendorf patrol vehicles," said Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles.

Police arrested Chad Erwin of Milan on theft, eluding and drug charges. They say he was clocked going 120 mph on State Street near Pleasant Valley Ready Mix.

Police say when Erwin tried to avoid spike-strips set up on Grant St. and 23rd Street. That's where he crashed into the side door of the patrol car and then ran away. He was apprehended a short time later.

Det. Buckles says the black Ford Fusion was reported stolen out of the Quad Cities and they believe it has been involved in numerous incidents over the past week.

