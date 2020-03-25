High-speed, two-state chase leads to arrest of Davenport man

A Davenport felon was behind bars Wednesday morning after police say he pointed a gun at someone and led police on a high-speed, two-state chase.

Kyler Harold Eagen, 23, faces charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and eluding. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also faces a charge of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport officers responded to the 200 block of Washington Street for a weapons complaint and disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.

A witness told police Eagen pointed a black handgun with an extended clip at someone, according to the affidavit.

Officers also learned Eagen left the area in a white 1998 Buick Century.

As officers were leaving the scene, they spotted the Buick Century at West 3rd and North Marquette streets, according to the affidavit.

Once it got to West 3rd and Gaines streets, the Buick Century turned southbound and appeared to be heading towards Rock Island.

Officers tried to pull the car over but it took off, according to the affidavit.

The Buick Century failed to stop at several red stoplights and stop signs and drove at speeds exceeding 110 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to the affidavit.

During the pursuit, a loaded Taurus PT111 G2 9mm handgun was tossed from the car’s passenger side as it was coming back into Iowa from Illinois on the I-280 bridge, according to the affidavit.

Officers later located it on the bridge.

The chase ended in the 200 block of Oak Street. Eagen ran from the vehicle but was quickly arrested in the immediate area, according to the affidavit.

He has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

His passenger, Benjamin Michael Wendell Sr., 31, of Davenport, was charged with possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. Court records show he was released from the Scott County Jail after posting $1,000 through a bail bond company.