Highs Near 50° Tuesday & Wednesday!

Well above normal temperatures are on the way today and tomorrow! Our average highs and lows this time of year are 33° and 18°. We will be near 50° this afternoon and our lows will be in the low 30s which is near our average high! Car washes, outdoor runs and grilling are all encouraged the next few days. While the bottom doesn't fall out of thermometer this week, we will get back to near normal by Friday with highs in the mid 30s.